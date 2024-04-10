In a tragic incident, a rescue operation went horribly wrong in Ahmednagar's Wadki village, as five individuals lost their lives while attempting to save a cat that had fallen into an abandoned well being used as a biogas pit. The rescue operation unfolded late at night on April 9, leading to the deaths of the five individuals who jumped into the well one after another. According to Dhananjay Jadhav, a Senior Police Officer at Nevasa Police Station, one person survived the ordeal after entering the well with a rope tied to his waist and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway. Maharashtra Shocker: Mob Vandalises Car in Solapur, Case Registered (Watch Video).

Cat Rescue Operation Goes Wrong

#WATCH | Five people died in a bid to save a cat who fell into an abandoned well (used as a biogas pit) in Wadki village of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, late at night. According to Dhananjay Jadhav, Senior Police Officer of Nevasa Police station, Ahmednagar, "A rescue team… pic.twitter.com/fb4tNY7yzD — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

