Delhi HC dismisses a plea seeking direction to suspend all construction activity of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project in view of the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.
The court imposed Rs 1 lakh fine on petitioners & says it's a motivated plea. It was not a PIL pic.twitter.com/vsIzqFjWLW
— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021
