A 14-year-old girl jumped from the first floor of a building in the Madras High Court on Tuesday, August 12, after a division bench ordered her to be sent to a government children’s home in Kellys, Chennai. The directive came during a hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by her father, who sought her custody after she had been living with her grandmother. The girl, whose parents are divorced, had expressed unwillingness to live with her father in Neelankarai and wanted to stay with her mother in the Andamans. Police rushed her to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The bench, citing a counsellor’s report, concluded that living with her mother would not be conducive to her safety and directed specialised psychiatric counselling for both the girl and her father. The court allowed her mother and grandmother to visit her at the home during permissible hours. The matter has been adjourned to August 28. 'We Are Not Party to Anything, We Are in Process of Delivering Justice': Madras High Court Criticises Lawyer for 'Court Is Becoming Party' Remark, Courtroom Exchange Goes Viral.

Teen Jumps from Madras HC After Order to Send Her to Home

This. Girl jumped from the first floor of Madras High Court moments after a bench ordered she be placed in government home. pic.twitter.com/70JXHRdAI1 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 13, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

