NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday took oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Before Bhujbal, the leader of the opposition in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy CM of the state. Besides Bhujbal and Pawar, NCP leaders Dhananjay Munde and Aditi Tatkare also took oath as Maharashtra Ministers. Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Joins Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government in State (See Photo and Video).

Chhagan Bhujbal Takes Oath As Maharashtra Minister

#WATCH | NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath as Maharashtra Minister in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/f98odeMrFd — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)