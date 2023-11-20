Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday, November 2023, celebrated Chhath Pooja by offering "Araghya" to the rising Sun in Patna. A video of Nitish Kumar celebrating Chhath Pooja festival in Bihar's Patna has also gone viral on social media. The 2-minute eight-second video clip shows the JDU leader offering "Araghya" to the rising Sun in Patna. Chhath Puja 2023: Devotees Give 'Araghya' to Rising Sun at Ghats and Beaches in India, Videos Surface.

Nitish Kumar Celebrates Chhath Pooja Festival

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offers 'Araghya' to the rising Sun in Patna, on the occasion of #ChhathPooja pic.twitter.com/MLi9GNmZR5 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

