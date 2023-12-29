In a significant development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assigned portfolios to nine ministers in his newly formed cabinet on Friday, December 29. Sai kept General Administration, Mineral Resources, Energy, Public Relations, Commercial Tax (Excise), Transport and other departments (which have not been allocated to any minister) to himself. Deputy CM Arun Sao gets Department of Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Law and Legislative Affairs and Urban Administration. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma gets Home and Jail, Panchayat and Rural Development, Technical Education and Employment, Science and Technology Department. Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP's Tribal Leader.

Chhattisgarh Government Portfolios Allocation

Chhattisgarh Government portfolios allocation: CM Vishnu Deo Sai keeps General Administration, Mineral Resources, Energy, Public Relations, Commercial Tax (Excise), Transport and other departments (which have not been allocated to any minister). Dy CM Arun Sao gets Department of… pic.twitter.com/ng0GRIND8l — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)