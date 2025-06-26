A self-styled spiritual guru, Tarun Agrawal, was arrested by Dongargarh police for luring foreign tourists under the pretext of teaching yoga and involving them in objectionable activities. The police raided his ashram and seized sex toys, viagra tablets, narcotic injections, and other suspicious material. Preliminary investigations reveal that Agrawal had operated in Goa for over two decades, targeting foreign nationals with promises of spiritual enlightenment. Recently, he set up a new base in Dongargarh and resumed his tactics. Authorities suspect links to an interstate or even international racket. Locals are now being questioned as part of a broader investigation. More arrests are likely as the probe expands. Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Drugged and Raped Inside Ashram, Assault Filmed for Blackmail; Ashram Head and Aide Arrested, Main Accused on the Run.

Fake Yoga Guru Arrested in Dongargarh

छत्तीसगढ़ की पवित्र नगरी डोंगरगढ़ में पाखंडी बाबा तरुण अग्रवाल उर्फ सोनू पकड़ा गया। इस बाबा के आश्रम से पुलिस को 2 KG गांजा, सेक्स टॉयज, नशीली गोलियां, वियाग्रा टेबलेट, इंजेक्शन मिले हैं। तरुण 20 साल गोवा में रहा। वहां विदेशियों को योग सिखाया। पिछले डेढ़ साल से खुद को जटाधारी… pic.twitter.com/d6N7vsfszP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 26, 2025

