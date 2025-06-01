In a disturbing incident from Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi area, a woman “sanyasi” was allegedly drugged and raped inside Gurukul Shantidham, a spiritual ashram. According to the FIR, ashram head Divya Yog Maya Saraswati (60) and her aide Shabnam drugged the victim using a spiked cold drink and handed her over to a man named Gokul, who raped her while she was unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness, the victim was allegedly assaulted and blackmailed with threats of releasing an obscene video. Police have arrested both women, who confessed during interrogation, while Gokul remains absconding. The incident has triggered outrage, raising serious concerns over the safety and integrity of spiritual institutions near Delhi. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl and Films Act, Arrested After Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

Woman Raped in Ghaziabad

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

