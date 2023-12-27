A lorry carrying poultry met with an accident due to dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. A video has gone viral on social media where commuters can be seen rushing to the vehicle that met with an accident and stealing chickens. The video showed commuters grabbing the chickens and fleeing from the spot. Some even loaded them inside a sack and ran away. The incident occurred after the lorry carrying poultry met with an accident causing traffic jam. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Three Passengers Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Bahraich (Watch Video).

Commuters Went on Looting Spree After Vehicle Met With Accident:

In UP's Agra, a lorry carrying chickens met with an accident in a road pile up due to dense fog. Commuters can be seen grabbing chickens and fleeing from the spot. Some bundled them in sack. pic.twitter.com/hBUaFCjj7g — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 27, 2023

