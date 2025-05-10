Long queues formed across various parts of Chandigarh after local announcements called for volunteers to assist in relief and support operations. The response from residents was overwhelming, with hundreds stepping forward to offer help. Videos surfacing online show community halls and designated centres quickly filling up as people lined up to register for volunteering duties. Netizens appreciated the swift public response. Chandigarh Administration Urges Youth To Join As Civil Defence Volunteers Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Training Camp on May 10; Check Details.

Long Queues of Youth Seen for Enrollment to Serve Nation

#WATCH | Huge lines seen in Chandigarh when local announcements were made for volunteers to aid in the assistance. pic.twitter.com/Q7YXWRg50J — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

