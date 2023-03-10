Cops have booked a woman and formed a special team to nab her for posting videos on her Instagram page ‘Fans call me Thamana’. She can be seen wielding deadly weapons in the videos. Police said Vinothini alias Thamana, aged 23, hailing from Virudhunagar district was an active member of the Praga Brothers Instagram page where a group of youths posted videos holding deadly weapons. The videos are posted to warn rival gangs. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said that Thamanna was arrested earlier in a ganja case. The police have also received information that the woman was blackmailing men belonging to rich families and extorting money from them. The commissioner also stated that strict action will be taken against those who post such videos. Chennai Shocker: Youth Hacked to Death by Married Woman’s Family for Eloping in Puzhal.

Cops Book Woman Posting Videos With Deadly Weapons:

She is Thamanna from Coimbatore. She has a instagram page named fans call me Thamanna. The city police formed a special team to nab her for posting videos with deadly weapons on her instagram account. @gurusamymathi @gurujourno @ToiJack @vijay_vast @DevanathanvTOI pic.twitter.com/BVylYl8pon — SubburajTOI (@ASubburajTOI) March 7, 2023

