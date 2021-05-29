Congress Demands FIR Against BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya and MP Tejasvi Surya of Allegedly Taking Commission For Vaccines & Promoting Paid Vaccination:

Allegations against BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya of taking commission for vaccines is a serious one. MP Tejasvi Surya has been promoting paid vaccination in private hospitals. A suo-motu FIR should be filed, HC must monitor the probe and they should be disqualified by the speaker. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 29, 2021

