The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, January 3, said that there would be no case of rape by false promise of marriage when the marriage has been solemnised. The apex court observed while quashing a criminal case against the accused-appellant for raping a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage. The Supreme Court, while passing the order, also said that there was a consensual relationship that culminated in marriage. "Therefore, on the face of it, the allegation that the physical relationship was maintained due to false promise given by the appellant to marry, is without basis as their relationship led to the solemnization of marriage," Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal stated. Institution of Family Must Be Preserved but Women Should Not Be Subordinated in Marriage, Says Supreme Court Judge Justice BV Nagarathna.

SC on Rape

