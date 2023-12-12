A 12-year-old Indian girl, a climate activist from Manipuri, named Licypriya Kangujam, stormed onto the platform during the United Nations Climate Conference 2023 (COP28) in Dubai on Tuesday, December 12. With a placard in her hands that read, "End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future," she sprang onto the stage. She gave a brief speech in which she denounced the usage of fossil fuels. She received a round of applause from the audience before being escorted away. Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam Meets Giorgia Meloni, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Other Global Leaders at COP28 Summit 2023 (See Pics).

Licypriya Kangujam Storms COP28 Stage in Dubai

Here is the full video of my protest today disrupting the UN High Level Plenary Session of #COP28UAE. They detained me for over 30 minutes after this protest. My only crime- Asking to Phase Out Fossil Fuels, the top cause of climate crisis today. Now they kicked me out of COP28. pic.twitter.com/ToPIJ3K9zM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 11, 2023

