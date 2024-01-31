In what can be called a major cleaning operation, the newly appointed Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Srinivas Reddy has ordered the transfer of entire 85 members of the staff at the Panjagutta Police Station. The decision comes in response to anger over the unauthorized disclosure of crucial information, including the Former Bodhan ex-MLA accident case. Reddy has transferred a total of 85 police personnel, including officials ranging from sub inspector to home guard. This is the first time that a mass transfer of 85 police personnel has taken place. Hyderabad CP has assigned new personnel to Panjagutta Police Station from various police stations in the city. This has created sensation in the entire state. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Abuses, Assaults TSRTC Bus Conductor; Complaint Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Hyderabad CP Replaces Entire Staff Members at Panjagutta Police Station:

