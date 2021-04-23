Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation in India. The Prime Minister held the meeting with CMs of 11 states and UTs which have reported the maximum number of cases recently. The Prime Minister assured Centre’s full support to all states, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Narendra Modi chaired high-level meeting on #COVID19 situation with CMs of 11 states and UTs which have reported maximum number of cases recently. PM assured Centre’s full support to all states: Prime Minister's Office (PMO) pic.twitter.com/P9n5O1YQDw — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)