Stand-Alone Shops to Remain Open in Nagpur Till 1 PM from March 17 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases:

Maharashtra | Stand-alone shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, meat in Nagpur city to be open till 1 pm from Mar 17: Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur Nagpur Dist reports 2,587 new COVID19 cases, 1,095 recoveries & 18 deaths in last 24 hours; total cases 1,75,386 till now — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)