In a remarkable act of bravery, three railway personnel at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station saved the life of a passenger who suffered a heart attack. The incident occurred when passenger Ajay Bauri collapsed suddenly due to a cardiac arrest. Quick to respond, ZRP Inspector Hemant Kumar, 34th PAC Nayak Sudhir Singh, and Govind Choubey immediately administered CPR, reviving the passenger. The heroic effort was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media, garnering widespread praise for the quick and decisive action taken by the railway staff. Ajay Bauri’s life was saved thanks to their timely intervention, and he was later transferred to a nearby hospital for further treatment. CPR Performed on Conscious Man Inside Running Train? Netizens Question Video Shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

CPR Performed by 3 Railway Personnel Saves Passenger’s Life After Heart Attack

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)