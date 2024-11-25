Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showing a ticket checker (TTE) performing CPR on an elderly passenger who reportedly had a heart attack during a train journey. While the video of the TTE performing CPR on the elderly man inside the train is going viral, netizens are questioning the clip shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying why CPR is being given to a 'conscious' person. Netizens said that performing CPR on a conscious person goes against medical guidelines and could lead to legal consequences. Vaishnaw praised the TTE in a post on X, sharing that the incident occurred in the general coach of the Amrapali Express. "Our dedicated Indian Railways’ team," Vaishnaw captioned the video. In response, one user said, "Praising such actions without proper medical understanding can mislead the public and promote unsafe practices. Please take corrective action and ensure proper BLS training for staff to truly save lives effectively." Amrapali Express TTEs Save Elderly Man’s Life Who Suffered Heart Attack by Performing CPR Inside Running Train, Video Goes Viral.

