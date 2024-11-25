Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video showing a ticket checker (TTE) performing CPR on an elderly passenger who reportedly had a heart attack during a train journey. While the video of the TTE performing CPR on the elderly man inside the train is going viral, netizens are questioning the clip shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying why CPR is being given to a 'conscious' person. Netizens said that performing CPR on a conscious person goes against medical guidelines and could lead to legal consequences. Vaishnaw praised the TTE in a post on X, sharing that the incident occurred in the general coach of the Amrapali Express. "Our dedicated Indian Railways’ team," Vaishnaw captioned the video. In response, one user said, "Praising such actions without proper medical understanding can mislead the public and promote unsafe practices. Please take corrective action and ensure proper BLS training for staff to truly save lives effectively." Amrapali Express TTEs Save Elderly Man’s Life Who Suffered Heart Attack by Performing CPR Inside Running Train, Video Goes Viral.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video of TTE Giving CPR Inside Train

Our dedicated Indian Railways’ team. pic.twitter.com/BDIEnHTEns — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 24, 2024

Netizen Questions CPR's Use on Conscious Person

Dear @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, The video of a TTE giving CPR to a conscious patient raises serious concerns: 1.CPR in conscious patients: Not indicated as per ACLS 2020 guidelines. 2.Chest compression technique: Inappropriate and potentially harmful. 3.Mouth-to-mouth… https://t.co/HmVzEWnfO5 — DR.LAKSHYA MITTAL (@drlakshyamittal) November 23, 2024

'Teach TTE When to Perform CPR'

ये कोई reality show नहीं है🙏 @RailMinIndia अपने TTE को सिखाओ कब CPR देना है। — Dr. B L Bairwa MS, FACS (@Lap_surgeon) November 23, 2024

Was it Necessary? Questions User

What ? जब पेशेंट होश में है तो CPR की क्या ज़रूरत ? https://t.co/8OlqgklgK1 — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) November 24, 2024

'Not a Joke'

DONT give CPR in conscious patient. It’s NOT a joke but a life saving procedure. Delete this video otherwise everyone start doing same in Conscious patient. — The mood doctor (@Chulbulpanda420) November 24, 2024

