Residents Mohammad Rafi and Arif from Kellanpur, Roorkee, stepped up to rescue a crocodile that had caused panic in Hari Ashray Colony. Displaying their expertise, the duo entered the water and successfully rescued the crocodile, showcasing their prior record of saving multiple crocodiles in the past. The forest department later released the crocodile into Banganga, marking a triumphant conclusion to the daring rescue. Tomato Price Hike in Uttarakhand: Residents Fume as Tomatoes Being Sold at Rs 300 Per Kg.
Local Heroes Tame Crocodile Terror in Roorkee
रुड़की
➡️हरी आश्रय कॉलोनी में मगरमच्छ का आतंक खत्म
➡️केल्लनपुर निवासी मो.रफी और आरिफ ने किया रेस्क्यू
➡️दोनों ने पानी में जाकर मगरमच्छ को रेस्क्यू किया
➡️पहले भी कई मगरमच्छों को कर चुके है सफल रेस्क्यू
➡️वन विभाग टीम ने मगरमच्छ को बाणगंगा में छोड़ा.#Roorkee pic.twitter.com/086qieJKXa
— भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) August 4, 2023
रुड़की
हरी आश्रय कॉलोनी में मगरमच्छ का आतंक खत्म
केल्लनपुर निवासी मो.रफी और आरिफ ने किया रेस्क्यू
पहले भी कई मगरमच्छों को कर चुके है सफल रेस्क्यू
वन विभाग टीम ने मगरमच्छ को बाणगंगा में छोड़ा.
#Roorkee pic.twitter.com/QVGtmYQ0Yo
— NATIONAL TIDINGS (@NationalTidings) August 4, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)