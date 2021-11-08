The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday ordered an inquity into that incident of fratricide that took place at a camp in Sukma district. As per reports, Constable Reetesh Ranjan of 50 Battalion opened fire on his company personnel in which 4 soldiers were killed, while three sustained injuries. the incident occurred around 3.30 am.

CRPF ordered an inquiry into an incident of fratricide that took place today in which Const Reetesh Ranjan of 50 Bn opened fire on his company personnel in which 4 were killed & 3 got injured. CRPF ordered inquiry to ascertain the cause of incident&suggest remedial measures: CRPF

