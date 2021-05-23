188 Survivors Rescued, 70 Bodies Recovered from Barge P305, Search Operation Still Underway:

Mortal remains of 70 people recovered from Barge P305, with 188 survivors. Diving on Barge P305 wreck completed by INS Makar & no bodies found. INS Makar to locate Tug Varaprada wreck tomorrow. Search& rescue to locate remaining crew of sunken vessels to continue: Defence PRO — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)