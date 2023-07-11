The Dalai Lama and Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived in the Ladakh region's Leh district on Tuesday to take part in the Nomadic festival in Korzok. The event, which the Ladakh Cultural Academy is putting on in partnership with the Ladakh Tourism Department, intends to put the particular culture of the Changthang area on the Ladakh tourism radar. Dalai Lama Birthday 2023: PM Narendra Modi Conveys Heartfelt Greetings to Spiritual Leader on His 88th Birthday.

Dalai Lama in Ladhak Video

