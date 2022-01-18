The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the cybercrime cell of Delhi police and demanded an FIR against the people making obscene remarks against Muslim women on an app Called' Club House'. The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on obscene remarks made for women and girls by some persons on the app. In the notice, it is said that there were some participants who were having a conversation on a topic named 'Muslim Gals Are More Beautiful Than Hindu Gals' on the platform.

सुल्ली बाई, फिर बुल्ली बाई और अब क्लब्हाउस ऐप पे मुस्लिम लड़कियों के ख़िलाफ़ अभद्र यौन टिप्पणी! ऐसा कब तक चलेगा? मैंने क्लब्हाउस वाले मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस इशू किया है की जल्द FIR कर अपराधियों को अरेस्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/rGBj5y0QFq — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 18, 2022

