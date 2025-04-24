A shocking road accident was caught on camera in Dehradun’s Selaqui area on Wednesday afternoon, where a speeding car ran over a group of schoolchildren, injuring eight, three of them critically. The incident occurred near Rajkiya Adarsh Inter College as students were crossing the road after school. CCTV footage shows the car, coming down the Dehradun-Paonta National Highway, losing control and crashing into the students before smashing into three parked vehicles. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Dholkot and Jhajra. Eyewitnesses described the moment as terrifying and sudden. The driver, who also sustained injuries, has been detained by police. His identity is yet to be disclosed, and investigations are underway to determine whether speeding, negligence, or mechanical failure caused the crash. Kolhapur Accident: Biker Siddhesh Redkar Dies After Car Hits His INR 12 Lakh Bike, Helmet Worth INR 70,000 Could Not Save His Life; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Dehradun Road Accident

उत्तराखंड में हवा में उड़ती गाड़ियों का आतंक कब खत्म होगा? सड़क सुरक्षा के दहशतगर्द लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। देहरादून में स्कूल से घर जा रही छात्राओं को एक आल्टो कार ने रौंद दिया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया है। CCTV आया सामने। 8 लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती Video: Teena Sahu pic.twitter.com/LHuXkzJHih — Ankit Sharma (@ankitsharmauk) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)