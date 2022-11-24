According to reports, 200 restaurants and eateries across Delhi granted licenses to operate open-air dining in terraces and open spaces attached to them. "Of the licenses granted so far, 155 are for open-space dining and the remaining 45 are for terrace dining," MCD officials said. Delhi Police Arrest Four Members of ‘Azad Group’ Gang for Supplying Arms Across the Country.

