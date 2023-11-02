A dust suppression vehicle was deployed in Delhi's Anand Vihar by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday to curb air pollution. The anti-smog guns attached to the vehicle sprinkled water in the area, showed a video shared by ANI. Delhi has been witnessing "very poor" air quality and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 336 on Wednesday morning. In order to mitigate air pollution, Delhi government is mulling temporary ban on construction work in the national capital. Delhi Air Pollution: Government May Stop Construction Work in National Capital If AQI Remains Above 400.

Anti-Smog Guns Sprinkle Water In Anand Vihar Area:

#WATCH | To mitigate pollution, water was sprinkled through anti-smog guns in the Anand Vihar area, as the overall AQI stands at 346 in the 'Very Poor' category, as per SAFAR-India. pic.twitter.com/CKOcRGEreJ — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

