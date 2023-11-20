Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and delegates of Japanese city Fukuoka sign the Friendship Agreement between the Delhi Government and Fukuoka Prefectural Government at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday, November 20. On the occasion, Kejriwal said, “We are here together to commemorate the 15th year of friendship and mutual cooperation between Fukuoka Prefectural government and the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.” The friendship and mutual cooperation between the 2 cities have been continuing in our agreement areas of cooperation, which encompass the areas of environment and air pollution, art and culture, tourism and heritage, and education and youth exchange which have been mutually emphasized with a view to getting the maximum benefit to the citizens of both the cities, he added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Arvind Kejriwal Asks AAP Workers To Ensure BJP Does Not Get Single Seat in Delhi in General Polls (Watch Video).

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delegates of Japanese City Fukuoka Sign Friendship Agreement

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "... We are here together to commemorate the 15th year of friendship and mutual cooperation between Fukuoka Prefectural government and the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi... The friendship and mutual cooperation between… pic.twitter.com/jEVotSZPxX — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)