A Delhi court has granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on his co-passenger on a New York-Delhi Air India flight last year. Mishra was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. Air India Pee-Gate: Airline Bans Accused Shankar Mishra for Four Months For Urinating on Elderly Woman.

