A stage collapse near the entrance of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi resulted in at least eight people being injured on Friday. The incident occurred while work was underway on the lawn near Gate No. 2 of the stadium. The police and fire teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Despite initial reports suggesting no injuries, it was later confirmed that eight people had been injured in the incident. Uttar Pradesh Stage Collapse: Narrow Escape for Om Prakash Rajbhar as Stage Collapses in Sitapur (Watch Video).

Stage Collapse Near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

#WATCH | Police say more than 8 people have been injured after a temporary structure installed near Gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru stadium collapsed pic.twitter.com/Dc5sZTwqyb — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)