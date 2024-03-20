In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was hit by a car when she was sweeping outside her house on Wednesday morning in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. The incident occurred at around 7:26 am. A video of the accident has surfaced on social media. The 33-second-long video shows the victim sweeping outside her house. A car can be seen entering the narrow lane. The car, however, loses control over the speed breaker and rams into the woman. The condition of the victim is unknown. Accident Caught on Camera in Delhi: Speeding Car Knocks Down Pedestrians Walking on Footpath in Patel Nagar, One Dead; Video Surfaces.

Woman Sweeping Outside House Hit By Car

A car driver hit an elderly woman who was sweeping outside her house in Delhi's Geeta Colony area. pic.twitter.com/He4jZdXjId — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 20, 2024

