The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extended the judicial custody of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia till February 17 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Prior to this, the ED informed the court that Sanjay Singh was a participant in the scheme to obtain bribes from alcohol organisations under the Delhi excise policy 2021–2022. After the Delhi excise policy was abandoned in August 2022, the lieutenant governor of Delhi requested that the CBI look into claims of corruption and irregularities involving bureaucrats, government officials, and liquor dealers, among other parties. Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Bail Denied, District Court To Hear Plea On April 18 (Watch Video).

Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh's Judicial Custody Extended

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extends the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh till February 17, in Delhi excise policy case. — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)