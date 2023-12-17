The Delhi police's crime branch team recently busted a fake medicine products factory situated in the Gulabi bag industrial area. Officials of the Delhi police further said that the crime branch team nabbed the factory owner too. The Crime Branch officials also said that they recovered a huge amount of fake-filled and unfilled Betnovate-N tubes. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills 60-Year-Old Landlady, Hides Her Body in Bed Box After She Opposes His Marriage; Arrested.

Fake Medicine Products Factory Busted

Delhi police crime branch busted a fake medicine products factory situated in the Gulabi bag industrial area of Delhi and nabbed the factory owner. Crime Branch also recovered a huge amount of fake filled and unfilled Betnovate-N tubes: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

