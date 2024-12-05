The Delhi Police Crime Branch NR-I arrested two notorious criminals of the Neeraj Bawana gang. The arrested accused have been identified as Rakesh Jatti and Akhil Maya. Notably, both Rakesh Jatti and Akhil Maya were arrested with illegal weapons. The police also recovered three country-made pistols and four live cartridges from their possession, thereby preventing a planned murder. It is also learned that both criminals have an extensive criminal backgrounds. NIA Conducts Raid at Neeraj Bawana Gang Member’s House in Haryana.

2 Members of Neeraj Bawana Gang Arrested by Delhi Police

