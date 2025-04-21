A massive fire broke out in Delhi today, April 21. According to the news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a factory near HDFC Bank on Lawrence Road in the Keshavpuram area. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported. A video showing the factory engulfed in flames as black smoke cover the skies has also surfaced online. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Shaheen Bagh Residential Building, No Casualties Reported (See Pics).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a factory near HDFC Bank, Lawrence Road, in the Keshav Puram area. 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported pic.twitter.com/2Ym5RgpE13 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

