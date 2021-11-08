Former External Affairs Minister late Sushma Swaraj have been awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan. 119 Padma Awards to be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind this year. List comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and 1 transgender awardee.

Delhi: Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously. Her daughter Bansuri Swaraj receives the award. pic.twitter.com/fernxD24j2 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)