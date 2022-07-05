Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday arrived at the ED office in Delhi after being summoned in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam. It is alleged that iSec Services Pvt Ltd, an audit company incorporated in 2001 by Pandey, did not warn that NSE servers were compromised.

