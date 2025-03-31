Recently, the Delhi High Court underlined the importance of disability pension for soldiers who suffer the stresses and strains of military life. The court observed while affirming the grant of disability pension to two soldiers. The high court bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Ajay Digpaul observed that the possibility of disease and disability comes as a package deal when one goes to serve the country as a soldier. The Delhi High Court further explained that it is for this reason that laudable provisions for the grant of financial benefits (such as disability pension) have been introduced, to help soldiers who encounter disease or disability due to military service. The high court also questioned if the selfless service rendered by soldiers can ever be truly compensated. Quoting John F Kennedy, the court said, "Then there are those who make it part of their lives, and are willing to sacrifice their all for their country – who, while we sip our hot cappuccinos by the fireplace, are braving icy winds at the border, willing to lay down their lives at a moment’s notice." Service Charge on Food Bills: Delhi High Court Says ‘Restaurants Can’t Impose It, Customer Can Pay Voluntarily’.

Delhi High Court Grants Disability Pension to Two Soldiers

Soldiers brave icy winds while we sip on hot cappuccinos: Delhi High Court slams denial of disability pension to two soldiers report by @BhaviniSri24 https://t.co/UodHW5nIdT — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)