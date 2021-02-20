Delhi High Court Orders Its Benches to Hold Physical Courts Daily From March 15

Delhi High Court orders that all its Benches shall hold physical Courts, on a daily basis, with effect from 15.03.2021. pic.twitter.com/bV0RGwMguj — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

