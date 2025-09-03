The Delhi High Court recently said that the rise in the income of the husband, coupled with the significant increase in his cost of living, constitute a "clear change in circumstances", warranting enhancement of the amount of maintenance to the wife. The high court bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed while granting relief to a wife who challenged a family court order which dismissed her application seeking enhanced maintenance. As per the details of the case, the husband and wife are senior citizens, over 60 years of age. Their marriage was solemnised in 1990. After hearing the woman's plea, the Delhi HC enhanced the maintenance amount to INR 14,000 per month. The Court said that it was not unmindful that the husband was a senior citizen, who was surviving on his limited post-retirement resources. However, the court also said that the wife, being the legally wedded wife, was also entitled to a fair amount, enabling her to maintain herself with dignity. Mahua Moitra vs Jai Anant Dehadrai: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to TMC MP on Appeal Against Trial Court Order Over ‘Rottweiler’ Custody Dispute.

Delhi High Court Enhances Woman's Maintenance Amount

Delhi HC has ruled that rise in husband's income, coupled with the significant increase in his cost of living, constitute a “clear change in circumstances”, warranting enhancement of #maintenance granted to wife. Read more: https://t.co/60L1EfAqRQ pic.twitter.com/9R1yPLgIUF — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 3, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)