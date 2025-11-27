A bizarre and dramatic incident unfolded at Brijghat in Garhmukteshwar on Thursday afternoon when two youths arrived in a car claiming to be performing last rites. They prepared a wooden pyre and were moments away from cremation when a person present noticed something unusual about the “body.” Locals removed the shroud and were stunned to find a plastic dummy instead of a human corpse. Villagers present for another cremation immediately detained the two men. “One of us sensed something was off, the body was too light and the shape was odd. When we uncovered it, we were shocked,” a villager said. Police arrived shortly after and took the youths into custody. Initial suspicion points to insurance fraud, an attempt to fake someone’s death, or a larger criminal conspiracy. Investigators are questioning the accused to uncover the motive and identify anyone else involved. Saharanpur Horror Caught on Camera: Youths Brutally Beat Motorcyclist, Drag Him 500 Metres on Car Bonnet After Road Rage Clash on Nagal-Tapri Road; Probe Launched As Video Goes Viral.

UP’s Brijghat Stunned as Delhi Duo Brings Plastic Dummy for Cremation

दिल्ली के 2 कपड़ा व्यापारी आज ब्रजघाट गंगा किनारे पहुंचे। वो चादर में बंद कथित लाश का अंतिम संस्कार करना चाहते थे। जब चादर खोली तो उसमें पुतला था। पूछताछ में पता चला कि उन्होंने नौकर के नाम 50 लाख का बीमा कराया था। अब पुतले का अंतिम संस्कार करके उन्हें यहां से श्मशान घाट की रसीद… pic.twitter.com/YsCayIKDsz — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

