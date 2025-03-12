In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police arrested over a dozen Bangladeshi nationals from different parts of the national capital on March 12. The arrests were made during a coordinated operation in South-East and South Delhi, officials said. According to police, the individuals had entered India without valid documentation and were residing unlawfully. Several suspicious documents were recovered from their possession, raising concerns about their activities. This action follows a recent arrest of three Bangladeshi immigrants by the Foreigner Cell for illegally re-entering India after deportation. As part of a larger security drive, police have intensified operations to curb unauthorised immigration in the capital. Delhi Police Launch Special Drive to Identify Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Kalindi Kunj.

More Than 12 Bangladeshis Arrested for Illegal Stay in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested more than 12 Bangladeshis during an operation from South East and South Delhi. These Bangladesh nationals had entered India illegally. pic.twitter.com/EJBbcG0oS4 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2025

