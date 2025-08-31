Central Delhi Kings are set to face West Delhi Lions in the Final of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The DPL 2025 Final between Central Delhi Kings and West Delhi Lions will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, August 31. The Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions DPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and fans can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs East Delhi Riders live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Central Delhi Kings vs West Delhi Lions live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Nitish Rana and Digvesh Rathi Engage in Heated Argument After Batter Performs His Own Version of 'Notebook' Celebration During West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz DPL T20 2025 Eliminator (Watch Video).

DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming

Final showdown! 🏆 Central Delhi Kings take on West Delhi Lions in a battle for glory in the Adani Delhi Premier League 2025! 🏏 Who will lift the trophy and be crowned champions? Central Delhi Kings | West Delhi Lions | Jonty Sidhu | Nitish Rana | #AdaniDPL2025 #DPL2025 #DPL… pic.twitter.com/u2VB3CwRJn — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 31, 2025

