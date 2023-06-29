Heavy rainfall and gusty winds lashed several parts of Delhi and the NCR region on Thursday morning. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging in several areas of Delhi and the NCR. People took to social media to share pictures and videos of Delhi Rains as the national capital was battered by heavy rainfall. Multiple videos and photos of waterlogging in several areas of Delhi and NCR have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram too were battered by heavy rainfall, thereby causing waterlogging and flooded streets. Delhi Rains Today Photos and Videos: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds, Netizens Share Pictures and Clips on Twitter.

#DelhiRains

Waterlogged Streets

Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

Severe Waterlogging Near HUDA City Center Red Light

Plight of Roads in Faridabad and Gurugram

Waterlogged roads in Gurugram

