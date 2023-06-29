Heavy rainfall and gusty winds lashed several parts of Delhi and the NCR region on Thursday morning. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging in several areas of Delhi and the NCR. People took to social media to share pictures and videos of Delhi Rains as the national capital was battered by heavy rainfall. Multiple videos and photos of waterlogging in several areas of Delhi and NCR have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram too were battered by heavy rainfall, thereby causing waterlogging and flooded streets. Delhi Rains Today Photos and Videos: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds, Netizens Share Pictures and Clips on Twitter.

#DelhiRains

⛈️Delhiites woke up to incessant rains this morning. ⛈️ Several areas of Delhi are reporting waterlogging. @ila_kazmi reports from the national capital. #Delhi #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/R3OgTZB44l — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) June 29, 2023

Waterlogged Streets

People coming from Delhi To Chandigarh through NH, better travel via a boat than car #rains #nationalhighway #DelhiNews pic.twitter.com/RPdI5uCit1 — Akshika (@akshika66379414) June 29, 2023

Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

Severe Waterlogging Near HUDA City Center Red Light

Plight of Roads in Faridabad and Gurugram

Plight of roads in Faridabad, Gurugram ! pic.twitter.com/NSmoDA6AbP — anil suri (@suri_anil) June 29, 2023

Waterlogged roads in Gurugram

Sushant Lok Phase 1 Block A has become an Island. No vehicles are able to come or go in waist level deep water. Request for immediate assistance. @OfficialGMDA @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram pic.twitter.com/LdkPJdgxCf — Nishant Sondhi (@Nishant_Sondhi) June 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)