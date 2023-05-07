Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Sunday evening, thereby bringing temperatures down in the national capital. People were seen looking for shade in order to save themselves from getting wet as rain lashed several parts of the national capital. Pictures and videos of heavy rainfall in Sarojini Nagar and various other places in Delhi went viral on social media. Soon, netizens too took to Twitter to share #DelhiRains pictures and videos. Have a look. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm Lash Parts of National Capital, Delhiites Share Pics and Videos As #DelhiRains Trends on Twitter.

Rain Lashes Parts of the National Capital

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Sarojini Nagar pic.twitter.com/HoAHNy5H3B — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

#DelhiRains

#DelhiRains Indeed!

The late evening south #Delhi special supercell putting quite the display!!! •Rainbow with sunset and duststorm to mammatus clouds to the storm setting into the eastern horizon#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/cd4gAvvdyd — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 7, 2023

Duststorm and Torrential Rains in Delhi

