Parts of Delhi were blessed with rainfall for the second consecutive day on Thursday, providing a welcome relief from the intense heat. A video posted by news agency ANI depicted the downpour drenching several areas of the capital, including K Kamraj Marg. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted more rainfall over the national capital for the next few days. Delhi Road Cave-In Video: Large Portion of Road Caves In at Janakpuri Area, No Injuries Reported.

Delhi Rains Today

#WATCH | Delhi wakes up to rain lashing several parts of the city; visuals from K Kamraj Marg pic.twitter.com/UnAESRZAOX — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)