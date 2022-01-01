Delhi on Saturday reported 2,716 COVID-19 cases, almost 51 percent higher than yesterday. The positive rates njumps to 3.64 percent in the national capital. A total of 765 patients recovered from the deadly virus. The national capital reported one death from coronavirus on Saturday. Health authorities conducted over 74,000 tests in a day.

Tweet By ANI:

