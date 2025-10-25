A shocking incident has come to the fore from Delhi, where a youth was caught on camera assaulting an elderly man in the middle of the road in broad daylight. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the assault took place on October 24 when the victim, identified as Raghuraj, was on his way from home to his office in his car. Suddenly, Mohit and his associates stopped him, smashed his car’s windshield, dragged him out of the vehicle, and began beating him mercilessly.

Elderly Man Brutally Beaten in Middle of Road

दिल्ली में एक बुजुर्ग की दिनदहाड़े पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. घटना दक्षिणी पूर्वी दिल्ली के आलीगांव की बताई जा रही है. साथ ही इस घटना ने दिल्ली में कानून-व्यवस्था को लेकर सवाल भी खड़े कर दिए हैं. पहले तोड़ा कार का शीशा, फिर बाहर निकालकर पीटा पुलिस के मुताबिक 24 अक्टूबर को… pic.twitter.com/4kpylyQfB9 — AajTak (@aajtak) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research

