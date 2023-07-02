A major fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony on Sunday morning. Several fire tenders are present at the spot, ANI reported, saying operations to douse the fire are underway. Further details are awaited. Mumbai Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs Godowns in Kurla, No Injuries Reported.

Delhi Shop Fire Video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Several fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Bv6Jezm5T5 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

