The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday took to social media to update citizens about traffic restriction and diversions in the national capital. In its post, the Delhi traffic police said that traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as the Indian National Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Delhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume in Delhi from today, January 3, 2023. "Please plan your commute accordingly," the Delhi traffic police said. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory in View of Flyover Construction Work Between Ashram Chowk and Kilokri Village; Check Details Here.

Check Tweet:

Traffic Advisory Traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as the Indian National Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes in Delhi on 03.1.2023, Tuesday. Please plan your commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/UMs6ysO5F0 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)